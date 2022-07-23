TERANG Mortlake's aim for the remainder of the Hampden league season is simple: Show improvement against each opponent.
The Bloods won a twilight thriller against Hamilton Kangaroos on Saturday night.
The 10.6 (66) to 7.17 (59) game was played in "trying conditions" at D.C Farran Oval.
It was their fourth win in 14 games and redemption for a six-point loss to the Roos earlier in the season.
"It is nice to get a bit of reward," Terang Mortlake coach Ben Kenna said.
"We have been more competitive against every side the second time we've played them so hopefully we can keep that theme going for the last four games we play, that's the aim anyway.
"I think (improvement) has been a bit of general composure at times and making better decisions with the footy and not turning it over as much."
Kenna, who praised midfield duo Daniel Kenna and Hugh Porter, said the Bloods were pushed to the end.
"They overran us earlier in the season so it never felt like we were in a comfortable position really," he said.
"We got 20 points up midway through the last quarter so you're thinking 'it should be enough' but they got a couple more goals."
"We took our chances - the stats didn't necessarily read in our favour but we did take our opportunities when they presented."
Hamilton Kangaroos coach Hamish Waldron lamented their wasted chances in "a good old-fashioned wet slog". It was the third time in four games the Roos have lost by single figures.
"We kicked ourselves out of it in the end. We had a lot more inside 50s than them," he said.
"It was bad kicking again. It's costing us games. It hurts more when you know all the stats are your way.
"To their credit, they wanted it and they kept battling on and got the win."
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
