RAIN and winter chills didn't deter people from huddling on the lawn of 414 Raglan Parade, Warrnambool as the property went up for auction on Saturday morning.
The property was passed in at $560,000 after two local bidders vying for the home stepped down.
Before going to auction, the central three-bedroom period-style home was expected to sell for between $565,000 to $620,000.
Bidding was slow to start with a vendors bid of $500,000 put forward with no-one throwing their hat in the ring.
The auctioneer requested bids of $20,000 increments and when a prospective buyer requested a bid of $10,000 it was rejected.
Another buyer got the ball rolling at $520,000 with the bids between the two parties increasing in a mix of $5000, $10,000 and $20,000 increments until landing on $560,000 but it did not sell.
Negotiations are being made.
IN OTHER NEWS:
A two-bedroom low maintenance open plan living unit at 14 Shadforth Street, Terang sold for $320,000 - which was $20,000 over the reserve.
Ray White Warrnambool sales executive Tessa Dayman said bidding was between Terang, Warrnambool and Camperdown residents with the success bidder being a first home owner.
She said a "unique" three-bedroom five-acre property at 225 Hughs Road, Wangoom sold at auction "inside the range" on Saturday under the hammer for $775,000.
"It's a really beautiful home dating back to the 1880s - it's really quite spectacular," Ms Dayman said.
Vacant land at 20 McPherson Crescent which was also set to go for sale on Saturday was sold prior to auction.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
