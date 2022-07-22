ELIZABETH Knight has been announced as the winner of the Warrnibald Prize 2022 for her portrait of Liza McCosh.
The winners were announced at Warrnambool Art Gallery on Friday evening.
Advertisement
The judges for this year's competition were Warrnambool artist Barry Tate and Riddoch Arts and Cultural Centre manager Diana Warnes.
Second prize went to Michelle Caithness for her portrait of Clive Murray-White.
They were among 31 artists to enter.
The Warrnibald Prize 2022 is a non-acquisitive open-entry portraiture exhibition and art prize with four awards up for grabs.
The Warrnibald Prize (judges Selection) first gets $2000 and second is $500 and in The Archibool Prize (people's choice award) first is $2000 and second is $500.
Voting for the people's choice opens from 10am on Saturday to 3pm September 3, with the winner announced at WAG on the 4th from 2-3pm. It is a partnership between WAG and WDEA Works raising funds for the ArtLink program.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.