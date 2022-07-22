The Standard

Elizabeth Knight crowned Warrnibald Prize 2022 winner with her portrait of Liza McCosh.

By Lillian Altman
Updated July 22 2022 - 10:01am, first published 10:00am
PORTRAITS: Winner of The Warrnibald Prize 2022 is Elizabeth Knight, with subject Liza McCosh. Picture: Anthony Brady

ELIZABETH Knight has been announced as the winner of the Warrnibald Prize 2022 for her portrait of Liza McCosh.

