THE seaside scenery of Warrnambool will be splashed across television screens on Tuesday.
The first episode of Everyday Gourmet with Justine Schofield featuring the segments on Warrnambool airs on Network 10 at 4pm.
In March, the celebrity chef, who shot to fame on MasterChef Australia, filmed segments of her cooking show in Warrnambool.
To find out what recipes Schofield cooked watch the show on July 12, August 5, September 9 and October 10.
Schofield filmed at Warrnambool Community Garden, Warrnambool Botanical Gardens, the breakwater and Flagstaff Hill Maritime Village, Jane Dough Bakery and Allfresh Seafood.
The same segments will appear in one episode of the Everyday Gourmet - Regional Australia Series on SBS Food.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
