ICONIC Warrnambool locations feature in a cooking show broadcasting to a national audience of more than 4 million people. Celebrity chef Justine Schofield filmed segments of her cooking show, Everyday Gourmet, at Warrnambool Community Garden, Warrnambool Botanical Gardens, the breakwater and Flagstaff Hill Maritime Village, Jane Dough Bakery and Allfresh Seafood across Monday and Tuesday. The episodes including the segments will reach 4.3 million viewers nationally when it airs between June and October. Schofield said it was her first visit to Warrnambool. "It's been on my bucket list for the last 12 years of filming down in Melbourne," she told The Standard. Warrnambool will be the only town to feature on the show. "It's all about Warrnambool - for us the biggest thing was the drawcard of being close to the ocean, therefore the seafood is so amazing down here and the fruit and veggies grow so well," Schofield said. "For us, it was a no-brainer to come here and use the produce in segments and tell the story of people from Warrnambool. "It's a three-hour drive from Melbourne, and it's a great spot to come because it's the sea meet the land and there's diversity, so it's desirable." Schofield said she enjoyed filming at the community garden. Local produce will be used for all the recipes. "It's really all about how great the produce is in the area and how strong the community spirit is here, through food," Schofield said. "Everything that I'm going to be cooking is from the area, from beautiful dips with veggies from the garden to great seafood recipes, fish and lobster." Acting Warrnambool City Council Mayor Debbie Arnott attended the filming session at the community garden. "I was so excited because I watch her (Justine) at 4pm on the telly if I'm ever home and watch the cooking shows and think," Cr Arnott said. "Showcasing Warrnambool and our beautiful community gardens, our produce and other areas, is fabulous for Warrnambool - it's great because the reach of her profile is enormous. "It promotes the diversity of Warrnambool, we're not just the beach, we're a lot of things and a lot of people put in a lot of effort in here at the community garden." Warrnambool Community Garden convenor Rob Porter said they were flattered be involved. "It's a nice affirmation for the garden community that the sites been judged well enough for the council to put it forward and good for us to show the community," Mr Porter said. "It was nice to be able to show the Warrnambool community what we've been doing." The show broadcasts on Channel 10 at 4pm weekdays. The same segments will then also appear together as one entire episode of the Everyday Gourmet - Regional Australia Series on SBS Food, in mid-2022.

