ENTHUSIASM breeds enthusiasm.
It's what helped Hamilton Kangaroos claim their first Western Victoria Female Football League women's premiership at Warrnambool's Reid Oval on Sunday.
"This year we had more on the bench than we had a training last year," elated coach Pat Sherlock said post-game.
"That's the turnaround we've had from last year to this year and we had a good group last year who recruited over summer from their own (friendship) groups and the development from day one to now has just been amazing.
"Every time I have lifted the goals for them, they've lifted and achieved what we've set out to achieve."
The Kangaroos defeated Horsham 5.3 (33) to 2.9 (21) in the grand final.
They were a point down at the final change after surviving a third-term barrage from the Demons, who kicked 1.6 that stanza.
Teenager Mimi Chum, who rolled her ankle and played out the game, put the Roos in front in the early stages of the final term before the Dees kicked one at the non-scoring end.
Chelsea Wain pounced on a Horsham turnover out of defence to put the Kangaroos five points up midway through the term before Leah Mirtschin snapped the sealer.
Sherlock said it was a special feat, for the club as a whole and given Horsham had been the dominant team all season.
"I couldn't be happier. It is the first senior premiership for the Kangaroos - male or female - have got and that wasn't lost on the girls either," he said.
"We also had black armbands for Billy Picken, who died yesterday (Saturday). He coached me at under 18s and was pretty important for my football career.
"A lot of things I am doing now are what he put across early on."
Sherlock said the Kangaroos prided themselves on their mateship and had "a group who wanted to do it for each other".
It was a nerve-racking finish watching from the sidelines.
"It was pretty intense. I said to the girls at half-time we'd played a good half and we needed to finish it off in the second half and just keep doing what we'd been doing for the past month, just keep the pressure up," he said.
"Their points (in the third term) came from our pressure in their forward line and we were lucky enough they kept missing."
Zhane Crawford was named best on ground in the grand final after providing flair and dash for the Roos.
"She had a licence to run off and Caz (Catherine) McGrath was just a clearance machine - I don't think there was a stoppage where she didn't have an involvement in it," Sherlock said.
