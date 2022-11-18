The Standard
Home/News/Local News

'Hands off Cannon Hill' campaign rolls out to stop potential Warrnambool art gallery move

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated November 18 2022 - 5:04pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tricia Houghton and Brian Guyett with the corflutes and bumper stickers that send a message to council that they want Cannon Hill left as it is. Picture by Anthony Brady

Corflutes and bumper stickers declaring "Hands off Cannon Hill" are being rolled out across Warrnambool with objectors driving home their message they don't want a new art gallery there.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.