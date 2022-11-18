Corflutes and bumper stickers declaring "Hands off Cannon Hill" are being rolled out across Warrnambool with objectors driving home their message they don't want a new art gallery there.
City councillors voted to do a business case to potentially site a new art gallery at Cannon Hill - something that could cost as much as $40 million.
But the organisers of a petition - which attracted more than 5000 signatures - have stepped up their campaign to make sure the message is clear.
Brian Guyett, who is one of the people behind the petition, said the corflutes and bumper stickers would be handed out for free and would soon be available at locations where the petitions were.
"There's no negotiation at all. Cannon Hill is for the people, not for a select group," he said.
Mr Guyett said a number of businesses had contributed to cover the cost of the corflutes and stickers.
"We were thinking of having a Go Fund Me page but we thought we'd keep that for if we needed it for the Supreme Court," he said.
Tricia Houghton lives across the road from Cannon Hill but said it was not behind her reason for not wanting a gallery on Cannon Hill.
She said she wanted the beautiful natural environment kept as it was after seeing coastal areas along other parts of Australia's coast, and across the world, ruined by development.
She said Warrnambool's natural environment was what attracted visitors to the city.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
