The Standard
Home/News/Local News
Watch

Merri River School ran a colour run to raise money for Beau Place

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated November 20 2022 - 9:31am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

MERRI River School students have thrown their support behind student Beau Place's recovery following a car crash by holding a colour run fundraiser.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.