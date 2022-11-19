MERRI River School students have thrown their support behind student Beau Place's recovery following a car crash by holding a colour run fundraiser.
All funding raised from the colour run and the sale of donuts, sausages and drinks at the event on Friday will go towards a GoFundMe page, which was set up by Merri River School teachers Corey Gallichan and Emma Schrama.
Beau, who has an intellectual disability and autism, and his sister sustained injuries in a crash near Mount Gambier on July 1.
He attended the colour run with his family.
Mr Gallichan said the idea behind the fundraiser came from one of the students.
"Part of our senior secondary is doing a project based learning and part of that was to plan an event," he said.
"One of the students wanted to do a colour run, then with what happened with Beau we thought it would be good to raise some money for his family.
"Probably the best part of it is seeing lots of families at the school who are just getting around it."
Mr Gallichan said he and Ms Schrama were blown away with the support for Beau's family.
"We were blown away by how much support we got from the community as well," Ms Schrama said.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.