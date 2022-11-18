The Standard
'Passionate about community': Former Moyne mayor and policeman Mick Wolfe remembered

Updated November 18 2022 - 6:20pm, first published 2:12pm
Former Moyne Shire Council mayor Mick Wolfe, who passed away this week, is being remembered as a leader who was passionate about his community.

