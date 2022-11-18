Former Moyne Shire Council mayor Mick Wolfe, who passed away this week, is being remembered as a leader who was passionate about his community.
Mr Wolfe was elected in 2008 and served two terms as mayor in 2018 and 2019 before retiring at the 2020 council election.
Mayor Karen Foster said councillors and staff were deeply saddened by his sudden passing.
"Mick was passionate about community," she said.
He was a founding member of the Port Fairy Marine Rescue Service, served on the Port of Port Fairy Board and was a past president of the Port Fairy Football Netball Club.
Moyne councillors and staff remember Mick for his leadership.- Mayor Karen Foster
He had a distinguished career with Victoria Police and was the sergeant in charge of the Port Fairy Police Station.
Mr Wolfe was one of the first officers to discover the criminal activity of high-profile father and son duo Gino and Mick Stucco.
Mr Wolfe first encountered the pair - who were dubbed the Port Fairy Pirates - while investigating a burglary at the town's yacht club in 2006.
The Stuccos later gained national notoriety in 2015 when, after eight years on the run, they shot at police officers during a high-speed chase near Wagga and in 2017 were sentenced to 40 years behind bars for their crimes.
During his time on the council, Mr Wolfe understood the need to support communities right across the shire and was a champion for every project the council undertook, Cr Foster said.
"He was well respected in the chamber and across the region when, as mayor, he was Moyne's representative on the Great South Coast Group and became a leading advocate for important regional matters," she said.
"Moyne councillors and staff remember Mick for his leadership, his exceptional working relationship with our teams and for his passionate advocacy for the community he served."
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.