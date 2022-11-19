LILY Shand faces a long wait to see if she can build on her first hat-trick with an unofficial second.
The Allansford-Panmure pace bowler celebrated her first hat-trick in the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association under 14 girls' competition on Friday night.
Lily, 12, finished with impressive figures of 5-3 against a Northern Raiders-Brierly Christ Church composite team.
It included wickets with her final two balls, meaning when she resumes play next round against North Warrnambool Eels Blue her first ball will be an unofficial hat-trick chance.
Hat-tricks must be in the same match.
Lily's five wickets against Northern Raiders-Brierly were all bowled as she caused havoc for her opponents.
She bowls all disciplines but is "stronger with my pace bowling".
"It felt really exciting. I was feeling pretty nervous (on the hat-trick) ball because I didn't want to miss the wicket or totally bowl the wrong thing," she said.
"I am not that big a celebrator but everyone came up to me and gave me a high-five so that's always good when your team is supporting you."
Lily, in her final year at Panmure Primary School, has grown up immersed in cricket courtesy of her dad Nathan, uncles and cousins.
Her father Nathan was a staple of Panmure sides and he's helped her hone her craft.
She hopes to surpass some of his goals in coming seasons.
"I asked him today and he said he got two (hat-tricks) and he apparently got a double hat-trick (which is four wickets in a row)," Lily said.
"He was the one who taught me how to bowl.
"My dad is a pace bowler so I think that's why I am a bit stronger with my pace bowling because I have always had him to help."
Lily, who will attend Warrnambool College from next year, considers herself an all-rounder.
"I am a batter too. Last year I got my team's batting award," Lily, who opened the bowling on Friday night and made 11 retired, said.
Lily, who fills in for the Gators' under 17 girls' team on Wednesday afternoons and plays in the under 13 boys' side on Saturdays too, loves sport.
She said it was inspiring to "see that girls can play and it's just not boys who are really good at it".
"I have just always wanted to be one of those people who get somewhere in life about sport," Lily said.
She won the Warrnambool and District league 13 and under netball best and fairest earlier this year and also plays football, basketball and soccer.
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
