The Standard
Home/News/Local News

New chapter as cafe at Warrnambool's new library opens its doors

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated January 8 2023 - 10:31am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool mayor Debbie Arnott celebrates the opening of the library cafe with Tasty Plate catering manager Steve Weber and executive manager Maree Wyse. Picture supplied

The cafe at Warrnambool's new library will open its doors to the public this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.