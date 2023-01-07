The cafe at Warrnambool's new library will open its doors to the public this week.
The city council has appointed catering company Tasty Plate to operate the cafe which will be open from 10am Monday to Saturday starting January 9.
Tasty Plate executive manager Maree Wyse said they were thrilled to be running the cafe at the new Warrnambool Library.
"Our front-of-house team looks forward to providing a welcoming and inclusive experience for all customers," Ms Wyse said.
"As a social enterprise, Tasty Plate supports people with disability to gain on-the-job skills and develop pathways to meaningful employment.
"This new cafe setting will allow our participants to increase their front-of-house skills and set them up for a career in hospitality."
It adds further appeal to the library which has already proven enormously popular- Mayor Debbie Arnott
Warrnambool mayor Debbie Arnott said the new cafe was a wonderful feature of the new library.
"It adds further appeal to the library which has already proven enormously popular with the community," she said.
"What better way to spend time than choosing a book or magazine and catching up over a coffee in the inviting surrounds of the new library?
"With an outdoor seating area, children's play space, baby change facilities and a hugely expanded collection of books the library is now an ever better destination."
The cafe will also offer including vegan, dairy-free and gluten-free options.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
