Geelong pair Daniel Hart, Alana Plymin capture wins at iconic Warrnambool 10km Surf 'T' Surf run

Nick Creely
Nick Creely
Updated January 8 2023 - 2:10pm, first published 10:35am
Daniel Hart (inset) and Alana Plymin were the first male and females across the finish line. Picture by Sean McKenna

A pair of elite Geelong runners have become first time winners of the iconic Surf 'T' Surf 10km run on Sunday in Warrnambool.

