The Midfield Group made almost $1.4 billion in revenue in 2022 despite operating at less than 100 per cent capacity due to staff shortages.
IBISWorld's top 500 private companies list ranks the Warrnambool-based company at number 42, an increase from 44 in the previous year.
The list revealed Midfield's total revenue for 2022 was $1.379 billion, which was a 12 per cent increase from the previous 12 months.
Midfield's Dean McKenna declined to comment on the list, but he has told The Standard previously that a chronic housing shortage was making it difficult for the company to find employees.
In July Mr McKenna said the company was only operating at 44 per cent capacity while in November he said it was operating at 60 per cent capacity.
At the time Mr McKenna said he wanted to bring in another 400 employees to allow the factory to operate at 100 per cent capacity.
The Midfield Group is advertising a number of vacancies on its website, including apprenticeships, skilled and unskilled meat processors, a plumber, electrician, truck driver and metal fabricator.
Vacancies also exist in other departments of the company, with advertisements for an IT systems administrator and a group HR manager.
Meat processors were notable performers in 2022, according to the list, with South Australian-based Thomas Foods International rating as our 15th biggest private business after lifting revenue 9.5 per cent to an estimated $2.48 billion, just ahead of Brisbane's Teys Australia at $2.43 billion.
WA's farmer-owned lamb processor, WAMMCO, generated almost $500 million after a 27 per cent revenue rise to 137th spot, while another prominent WA meat processing and seafood name, Craig Mostyn Group, placed 237th.
Other red meat processors and traders to make the list included Melbourne's Australian Lamb Company (157th), Ausfine Foods International (376th) and Pacific Meat Holdings (473th).
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
