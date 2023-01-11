The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Works schedule reviewed for Warrnambool's KFC

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated January 11 2023 - 3:22pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool's KFC will be closed for two weeks in late February or early March for renovations. Initially it was thought the store would close for up to 10 weeks.

KFC lovers - rejoice. The franchisees have revised the time needed to close for renovations.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.