KFC lovers - rejoice. The franchisees have revised the time needed to close for renovations.
The Standard reported in September last year the Warrnambool store would close for 10 weeks to undergo a $250,000 revamp.
However, Craig Williams, the operations manager for The Bird Group, said the store would be closed for a shorter period than initially expected.
"We're looking to complete the renovations in late February or early March," Mr Williams said.
"Initially we thought the store would be closed for eight to 10 weeks. "However, we are planning to close for two weeks and after that we will re-open the drive-thru."
Mr Williams said the franchisees were doing everything they could to complete the works in a short period of time.
The revamp was scheduled for 2022, however Mr Williams said there were delays due to labour and supply shortages.
Franchisee David Bird told The Standard last year the closure was unfortunate but had to be done. "We try to upgrade our stores every five years to keep them fresh and relevant to our consumers and customers," Mr Bird said.
Plans for a second KFC in the city are still on the drawing board, with the group hoping to open on Raglan Parade in west Warrnambool.
Mr Williams said it was hoped plans would be put to Warrnambool City Council in the later months of this year.
The "stonehenge" site was purchased in March for about $2 million around the time the councillors knocked back a $1.8 million plan to create up to 60 jobs at a new store at the Mortlake Road Northpoint shopping complex.
The project was rejected in a 6-1 vote of councillors in April with traffic congestion a major concern.
"That's the ideal site for us out there," Mr Williams said. "We hope to work on that this year."
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
