Warrnambool man charged over 2019 death of partner to face plea hearing this year

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated January 10 2023 - 12:58pm, first published 8:15am
Man charged over death of partner to face plea hearing this year

A Warrnambool man charged over the death of his partner in December 2019 will face a plea hearing this year.

