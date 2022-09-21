The Standard
$250,000 revamp plan to leave Warrnambool without KFC for weeks

By Katrina Lovell
Updated September 21 2022 - 3:46am, first published 3:00am
The city's busy KFC will close temporarily for a $250,000 renovations early next year under plans submitted to the council. A second store will be built in west Warrnambool late next year.

Warrnambool looks set to be without KFC for up to 10 weeks with the city's only store to undergo a $250,000 makeover early next year.

