Lyndoch Living will investigate the way its board receives reports from management after concerns key information might be escaping the scrutiny of directors.
The shift comes as new acting chief executive Ted Rayment vows to work out "what went wrong" at Lyndoch over recent years and "ensure it never happens again".
In an interview with The Standard, Mr Rayment said his predecessor as acting CEO, Jamie Brennan, raised several "urgent issues" that had to be addressed at Lyndoch, and changing the way reports were provided to the board was right near the top.
Mr Rayment has 30 years' experience in the healthcare sector, including time as chief of Canberra Health Services, the Royal Hobart Hospital and Swan Hill District Health. He said in his previous roles it had been "very important... that the information that was provided to the board was clear and easy to find in the first couple of pages of any report".
"That way they can identify key issues at a glance and ensure they can make good decisions with the information they've got," Mr Rayment said.
The board of Lyndoch Living has come under enormous pressure from community members and state politicians over its perceived inaction over widespread clinical care and workplace bullying allegations.
Member for South West Coast Roma Britnell has openly called for the board to be replaced, while upper house MP Bev McArthur will table a petition in parliament this week featuring 2260 signatures, also calling for the board to be removed.
Mr Rayment said he had strengthened the Lyndoch executive team, bringing in a chief financial officer and a temporary director of nursing. He said the new team would meet weekly to "assess what we need to do most urgently".
The temporary director of nursing started on Monday, with a longer-term replacement starting on October 10. "That new director of nursing has taken a three-month secondment before deciding whether to stay on long-term," Mr Rayment said.
He said he had also signed a three-month contract with Lyndoch to hold the fort while the organisation sorted out the status of its long-term CEO.
Doreen Power has been on annual leave since the beginning of August. Mr Rayment said the board wouldn't discuss Ms Power's status with him.
"They didn't disclose a lot about the dynamic with the CEO," he said.
Mr Rayment said he had met with Worksafe to address the notices of improvement it had issued Lyndoch over staffing, rostering and fatigue management failures.
"We showed them our new fatigue management policy, showed them our communication. We gave them all that information and then they went out to the staff to fact check what we were saying," Mr Rayment said.
He said Lyndoch was yet to receive the results of the audit, but was hopeful the issues had been addressed.
Reporter covering politics, environment and health
