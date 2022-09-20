The Standard
Lyndoch Living to investigate how board receives reports from executive

By Ben Silvester
Updated September 20 2022 - 7:10am, first published 4:00am
Lyndoch Living acting chief executive Ted Rayment says he will be looking into the way reports are presented to Lyndoch's board of directors. Picture by Anthony Brady

Lyndoch Living will investigate the way its board receives reports from management after concerns key information might be escaping the scrutiny of directors.

