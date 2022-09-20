The Standard
Portland man pleads guilty to alcohol-fuelled violence

By Jessica Howard
Community tired of 'angry, alcohol-fuelled young men': magistrate

A south-west magistrate says the community is tired of angry and alcohol-fuelled young men taking their anger out on "anybody and everybody".

