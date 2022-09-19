WARRNAMBOOL musician Flynn Gurry will release an EP this week, with the producer behind it having worked with the likes of The Cat Empire, John Butler Trio and Paul Kelly.
Weather and Dogs? is available from September 23.
It comes with a few firsts for Gurry as a musician - being professionally recorded, to feature electric guitar and be released on vinyl.
It was produced at ARIA-award-winning Jan Skubiszewski's Macedon Ranges studio.
Gurry said it was incredible working with Skubiszewski.
"Being a singer-songwriter folk kind of artist, I didn't realise how much you could bring to the recordings," Gurry said.
"They're folk stories but it's a bigger and more contemporary production.
"That's why I really wanted to work with him because of his work with some of my heroes - John Butler Trio, The Cat Empire, Paul Kelly and Dan Sultan - one of my favourite albums is (Dan Sultan's) Killer (released in 2017) which he produced."
Gurry said the six tracks featured a diverse range of topics from disability, to summers in Warrnambool at the beach and winters in Warrnambool.
"It's really some dark content but it's also light," he said.
"It goes from a singer-songwriter thing on the first track right through to a rock and roll vibe."
The EP will be launched at The Space yoga studio in Warrnambool on November 5.
Gurry was also announced as the support act for Goanna's 40th anniversary Spirit and Place show at Lighthouse Theatre Warrnambool on October 27.
"Which will be incredible because it's such a pivotal album in my life," he said.
"I think it's such a powerful album in the issues it talks about but then it's also (the fact that) Shane (Howard) grew up out near where my dad lived and there's a great family connection there.
"The idea someone from Warrnambool can share these stories on a larger scale is really exciting and Goanna are someone I look up to."
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
