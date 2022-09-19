The Standard
Flynn Gurry is releasing his latest EP, Weather and Dogs? on September 23

Lillian Altman
Lillian Altman
September 19 2022
WARRNAMBOOL musician Flynn Gurry will release his latest EP, Weather and Dogs? on September 23. It will be launched at The Space yoga studio on November 5. It is his first album to be professionally recorded, being professionally recorded, feature electric guitar and be released on vinyl.

WARRNAMBOOL musician Flynn Gurry will release an EP this week, with the producer behind it having worked with the likes of The Cat Empire, John Butler Trio and Paul Kelly.

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

