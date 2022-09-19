The Standard
New acting Lyndoch Living CEO vows to restore quality care and rebuild reputation

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated September 19 2022 - 8:18am, first published 4:00am
Acting Lyndoch CEO vows to rebuild trust

Lyndoch Living's new acting chief executive is rebuilding the organisation from the ground up in a bid to restore the quality and reputation of the embattled aged care service.

