Police to prepare report for coroner after toddler dies

UPDATED, 5pm:
Victoria Police are preparing a report for the coroner following the death of a 19-month-old boy who was found unresponsive in a dam in Hamilton on Monday.
"Police and other emergency service personnel were actively searching for the toddler after they were reported to have wandered off on a private rural property about 10.15am," a spokeswoman said.
The toddler was found unresponsive and was transported to hospital in a critical condition.
The spokeswoman said the boy sadly died at Hamilton Base Hospital.
"The death is not being treated as suspicious," she said.
UPDATED, 1.30pm:
A missing 19-month-old Hamilton boy has been found.
The boy was found about 1.15pm and police said he was in a critical condition.
"A toddler has been taken to hospital after being found unresponsive in a dam at a private rural property in Hamilton on 19 September," a police spokeswoman said.
"Police along with other emergency service personnel were actively searching for the child after it was reported the child wandered off from the home around 10.15am.
"The child has been taken to hospital in a critical condition."
The alarm was raised about 11am when he went missing.
He was transported to the Hamilton Base Hospital.
More to come.
EARLIER 12.45pm: Southern Grampians region police Inspector Steve Thompson said a grid search was being conducted at a semi-rural property on the southern outskirts of Hamilton.
"Police members and State Emergency Service volunteers are currently at the property searching for a missing 19-month-old boy," he said.
"About 11am the alarm was raised after its believed the boy wandered off at the property.
"Currently a grid search is being conducted by SES volunteers and police members of the property and outbuildings.
"The boy is wearing a yellow jumpsuit and blue gumboots."
Inspector Thompson requested that anyone who saw the boy immediately contact the Hamilton police station on 5551 9100.
EARLIER 11.30am: Hamilton police are looking for a child who has gone missing this morning.
There is a grid search underway involving emergency services personnel.
Hamilton State Emergency Service volunteers are being called in to assist.
Volunteers are now responding, crews being formed and all terrain vehicles are expected to be called in.
All available officers from the Hamilton police station are involved in the search.
The police air wing has also been notified.
More to come.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
iframe src="https://www.standard.net.au/app/" width="600px" height="400px" /iframe
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.