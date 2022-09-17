TEN players added their names as contributors to Koroit's enviable premiership run as the Hampden league juggernaut made it seven in a row.
First-time grand final players, including teenager Connor Byrne, embraced the task at hand and helped the Saints overcome a dogged North Warrnambool Eagles in a low-scoring contest at Reid Oval on Saturday.
Byrne's desire emulated that of his experienced teammates. He kicked the first goal of the game and laid a goal-saving tackle at the other end moments later.
"That gives you energy, that sort of stuff," Saints coach Chris McLaren, who has led the team in four of the seven flags, told The Standard post game.
"We spoke about every contest mattering today. You just can't give an inch."
Such acts epitomise Koroit's history-breaking run.
Players do it for each other and for the club on the outskirts of Warrnambool which has become an example others want to follow.
McLaren said the 5.15 (45) to 4.5 (29) victory in challenging windy conditions required "maximum effort".
"It is an amazing feeling. I am super proud of the players; they're an amazing bunch," he said.
"They find motivation within, they just refuse to let each other down. They're unbelievable, I love them."
Koroit led at every change but North remained in the hunt, particularly given the Saints kicked nine straight behinds in the second term to be just 10 points clear at the main break.
Sam Dobson - again dominant as a hard-working key forward - and Jayden Whitehead kicked back-to-back goals to give the Saints breathing space in the third term.
But a special Tate Porter snap, which curled back, breathed life back into the contest.
A 17-point margin at three-quarter-time was reduced to 10 when Jarryd Lewis converted following a free kick before Dobson's second put the game beyond the Eagles' reach,
"North are a really good footy team obviously with a super coach and we spoke about the lead-in they've had with three really hard, contested games," McLaren said.
"(We thought if we could) have a war of attrition type of game, we'd have the momentum and energy to get there and I thought we did that really well."
