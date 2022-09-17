The Standard
Watch

2022 Hampden league grand final: Koroit wins seventh consecutive premiership

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated September 17 2022 - 11:50am, first published 9:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

TEN players added their names as contributors to Koroit's enviable premiership run as the Hampden league juggernaut made it seven in a row.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.