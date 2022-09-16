The Standard
Analysis

Koroit, North Warrnambool Eagles to field different-looking teams in 2022 grand final compared to 2019

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated September 16 2022 - 4:57am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Koroit's Liam Hoy and North Warrnambool Eagles' Dion Johnstone with the 2022 Hampden league premiership cup. Picture by Chris Doheny

Grand final debutants - nine in the Saints' line-up and eight in the Eagles' team - signify a changing of the guard in the Hampden league grand final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.