Grand final debutants - nine in the Saints' line-up and eight in the Eagles' team - signify a changing of the guard in the Hampden league grand final.
Koroit and North Warrnambool Eagles - the two clubs which played in the most recent decider three years ago - are preparing to face-off again.
But they will look vastly different to the sides which played a three-point thriller in 2019, just six months before the COVID-19 pandemic swept the world and wiped out the following two finals campaigns.
The Saints have 11 changes from that day, the Eagles 10.
Tom Baulch, Mac Petersen, Paddy O'Sullivan, Connor Byrne, Dylan McCutcheon, Taylor McKenry, Jyron Neave, Frazer Robb and Jack O'Sullivan have added a new-look to an already talent-laden Koroit side while veteran Ben Goodall returns after coming out of retirement while Jayden Whitehead comes in too.
Tate Porter, Felix Jones, Judah Greene, Ben Kellett, Harry Keast, Jack Johnstone and Austin Sinclair are the Eagles' fresh faces while ex-AFL ruckman Nathan Vardy will play in his first Hampden league grand final too.
Dion Johnstone and Dylan Parish, who featured in the 2016 side but not in 2019, are among the Eagles' changes too.
"It is rewarding and a good reflection on your club," Eagles mentor Adam Dowie said of his grand final debutants.
"I said after our South win that it takes a village to raise a child and (then said) thanks to the village.
"Our junior coaches, our club environment, our volunteers - everyone contributes.
"It is exciting having young players in the side, hopefully they enjoy it."
McLaren, who is aiming to lead Koroit to its seventh consecutive premiership, said the Saints' new additions had given the club a lift.
"It is exciting. It is a motivating factor for our players in terms of that potential success for those guys," he said.
"You look back through photos of some of the early ones (premierships) and the mascots at the front are Jack and Paddy (O'Sullivan) and these types of boys."
The decider debutants for both sides will have experience alongside them to guide them through the anticipation and nerves.
Koroit veteran Ben Goodall is within reach of his ninth premiership while Jeremy Hausler and Dallas Mooney are aiming to become the only two Saints to play in potentially seven in a row.
North Warrnambool, which is chasing its first premiership since joining the competition in 1997, will have six players running out for their third grand finals for the club.
Tom Batten, Matthew Wines, Adam Wines, Luke Wines, Jarryd Lewis and Tom James also played in the 2016 and 2019 runner-up teams.
The two coaches are entwined in Hampden league history too.
Dowie coached Koroit to three of its six-peat before McLaren took over the role and added another three.
Saturday's grand final will be the second time Dowie, who was at the helm in 2019, has led the Eagles to the grand final.
The leaders - considered by their peers to be astute, both tactically and as people managers - will need all of their experience to plot the other's demise at Reid Oval.
"Knowing our history with Koroit, it is going to be a super tough, brutal sort of game," Dowie said.
"We match-up with them pretty well. They play a similar brand.
"I think our contested footy and our work around stoppages is pretty similar.
"I feel like we move the ball in a similar fashion too and they get a lot of numbers back to defend and we're sort of the same."
Dowie is wary of the Saints' scoring power - Sam Dobson, Jarrod Korewha and Will Couch are all capable of kicking bags of goals - but believes his team has the hunger, desire and want to be switched on for four quarters.
"They have star power but they also have that real connection and system and I feel like we're not far away from that either," he said.
McLaren is cautious about the Eagles' top-liners and knows Dowie will have an ace up his sleeve and won't be afraid to make a left-field move.
"They are a really good side with a great coach and to have three guys in your side who have been on an AFL list (Dion Johnstone, Nathan Vardy and Billie Smedts), you've got a lot of firepower and quality," he said.
McLaren too knows the Eagles can hit the scoreboard and in a hurry.
But he is backing his resolute back six, led by the unflappable Tim McPherson.
McPherson and Jack O'Sullivan will liaise among themselves for who will play on the dangerous Dylan Parish.
"Tim is normally more comfortable playing the deepest (defender role) because he's been there so long and being so good at it," McLaren said.
"But Jack has also played full-back on Rowy (Jason Rowan) and (Tom) Sharp and Parish, so there's no worries there."
Preparation throughout the finals has been different. Koroit has only played three times in the past six weeks, courtesy of Port Fairy's unprecedented forfeit in round 16, finishing on top and winning the second semi-final.
"I think we've won every week off the bye this year, three of those games really comfortably. We played really sharp and had good wins," McLaren said.
"We've been able to prepare our players perfectly in terms of any little niggles - some needed to back right off and some needed to load right up."
North Warrnambool Eagles, on the other hand, have played all four weeks of the finals series, including two bruising encounters against South Warrnambool.
Another factor for the coaches to consider is the weather.
"Sometimes you have a picture in your mind of what the Hampden league grand final day will be - 19 degrees, sunny and a big crowd," McLaren said.
"Now that's not going to be the case - it's going to be blowing a gale and pouring rain, so get your head around that now and prepare for it.
"It changes tactically. You have to get there and figure out where the wind is coming from and where you can defend and attack.
"The surface will be fine, given the Reid Oval will be great, but as a group we often talk about uncontrollable things and that (the weather) is one of them."
Prediction: Koroit by 12 points; Best on ground: Sam Dobson
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.