The Standard

After missing out on Koroit's 2019 premiership, Frazer Robb is ready to play a role in its 2022 tilt

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
September 1 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Koroit's Frazer Robb breaks free and looks for a teammate to handball to. Picture by Chris Doheny

A lot can change in three years.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.