A lot can change in three years.
In 2019 Koroit's Frazer Robb, then 19, missed out on playing in the Saints' premiership after being dropped for finals.
Robb played 17 senior games for the Saints that year before featuring in Koroit's reserves premiership. This year the midfield-forward turned half-back flanker hasn't missed a Hampden league senior game and is ready to experience glory at the top level.
"A reserves flag is still great, especially out at Koroit but in the off-season you think about it and it (a senior premiership) is something that keeps you going that's for sure," he said.
Minor premier Koroit is aiming for an unprecedented seventh straight premiership. It faces North Warrnambool on Saturday in the qualifying final.
The 22-year-old is one of the few Saints without a flag to their name, with teammates like Jeremy Hausler (six premierships) and Ben Goodall (eight premierships) running out of space to keep their medallions.
The Geelong-based Robb said there was no shortage of motivation from the side despite the club's unbelievable success across the past decade.
"It's September and we get to play footy so I can't really see how you can't not get excited about that, no matter how many premierships you've won," he said.
"I think with the older lads, there's a lot of us younger boys coming through now and I think that drives them to want to stick around a bit longer and maybe see if they can get one more year out of their body."
Robb, who played his 50th senior game for the club in round 14, believes he's matured as a player since 2019.
He credits Koroit's "footy IQ" and is also relishing his reinvention as a defender.
Robb admitted lifting the cup in September would be meaningful personally but said there were other reasons driving him.
"The older boys out at Koroit like Brian Collins and all of those volunteers that help out, I want to do it for them rather than for me individually," he said.
"With the three years off it'd be unreal to see the looks on their faces."
