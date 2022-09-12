TWO lifelong mates who arrived at North Warrnambool Eagles together are now on the cusp of becoming premiership teammates.
When Tate Porter decided to join the Hampden league club from Merrivale he asked Jack Johnstone to follow suit.
The duo, former Warrnambool College students and now workmates for Owen Build, had only played school football together prior to joining forces at Bushfield.
Porter and Johnstone, formerly of Dennington, will play for the Eagles in Saturday's grand final against Koroit at Reid Oval.
"I grew up with Jack, he's the same age as me and I've known him since I was six," he said.
"Having him and (brother) Jalen has been good, just going to training together and bonding.
"Just spending more time together has been really good."
Porter, 21, has established himself in the Eagles' midfield in 2022, playing all 21 senior games while forward Johnstone has notched 16 appearances.
Porter, a qualified builder, said he was proud of his friend.
"It's definitely been an eye-opener. He started in the ressies earlier in the year and now he's playing on key defenders and taking them out of the game which is a great effort," he said.
Porter said he'd relished the chance to improve his football at the Eagles.
"I find it a lot quicker and there's a lot more to it (at Hampden league), there's a lot more structure involved," he said.
"(My focus) is on winning the ball and stoppages and if we can't win the stoppage then have a repeat stoppage.
"I think I have gotten a bit better with the help of (coach) Adam Dowie and getting tips off (Nathan) Vardy and Billie (Smedts) and all them fellas. It's been great."
His dad Jason - a former North Warrnambool footballer and the 2002 Maskell Medallist - provides guidance for Porter and older brother Jalen when asked but watches every game.
Porter, one of five siblings, believes the Eagles, who have enjoyed a stellar final series thus far, are in form at the right time of the season.
"We definitely started a bit slower than what we wanted to but with the finals we've been playing good footy and we don't seem to lay over," he said.
"What happened on the weekend (in the preliminary final against South Warrnambool) we were 15 points down going into the last quarter and we still came away with it somehow.
"It just shows how much it means to all the players. It's more than just the 21 players - everyone in the rooms after the game, you could just see how much it meant to all of them and the joy it brings to them."
Playing in a grand final will come with some anxious moments for Porter.
"I am very nervous - probably not a good thing as we've got a long week to go," he laughed. But he's up for the challenge against the six-time reigning premier Saints who the Eagles pushed to within eight points in the second semi-final.
"The first couple of times against them (this season) I didn't have much of an impact," Porter said.
"They are a very good team and you can see why they're the ones to beat. You can see why they've been strong for so long, they're well-structured and well-drilled, but hopefully we can stand up and have a good battle this weekend."
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
