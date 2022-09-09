EMERGING footballer Judah Greene is prepared for "the biggest game" of his career.
The North Warrnambool Eagles forward will play a key role against South Warrnambool in Saturday's Hampden league preliminary final.
Greene, 18, said he'd relished the chance to play in a senior finals series after establishing his spot in the Eagles' best 21.
The Eagles have played in two hard-fought finals, winning the qualifying final against the Roosters in extra time and falling short of reigning premier Koroit in the second semi-final.
"It's been a good experience and I am learning more each game," he said.
"It should be a tough game. There's a bit of a rivalry (with the Roosters) so it's always good to look forward to these types of games and finals are always pretty intense.
"I am a little bit nervous but I am keen to get out there on the big stage.
"It will be the biggest game I have played in to date, so I am keen to get out there and see what it's like."
Greene, who was part of Emmanuel College's successful School Sport Victoria team earlier this year, has played 16 senior games for the Eagles in 2022.
The year 12 student, who works casually at Woolworths, credited a strong pre-season for his breakout campaign.
"I am just trying to play my role every week," the former South Rovers junior premiership player said.
"Attack on the ball and pressure are the main ones and trying to stop the opposition getting it out (of their back line)."
Greene, who plans to take a gap year in 2023 before university, credits his experienced Eagles' teammates for helping him find his way at senior level.
Improving his pressure and decision-making skills have been a focus.
"It's been good having Billie (Smedts) and Vards (Nathan Vardy) who have played AFL. They know a lot of things and can help when you need it. They're always there for you," he said.
"Even at training they pull you aside and give you advice on little things that you wouldn't even think about."
