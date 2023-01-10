From the production line of Fletcher Jones to starting her own sewing business, Tamara Duffy's love for the craft started when she was just a kid.
On Monday, Ms Duffy opened the doors on her new Liebig Street business Tamara's Alterations and Sewing.
The signage will go up in the coming weeks, but that hasn't stopped people popping their heads in the new store.
Being in the centre of the CBD had brought in plenty of foot traffic, she said.
Ms Duffy said she, and partner Ashley Tillotson, had talked about having their own shop and last year decided to take the plunge.
The couple will do clothing alterations whether that be "take in, take up" or replacing zips, she said.
"It's a matter of bringing the jobs in and seeing if we are able to do it or steer them in the right direction," she said.
Ms Duffy said her mum had taught her how to sew when she was growing up.
"I've been sewing since primary school. I had a little business sewing up things and selling them," she said.
"Back in primary school it was (carpet) snakes that used to go under the door. I used to sell those to all the teachers."
She then graduated to sewing clothes for Cabbage Patch dolls, Barbie dolls, and then making her own clothes.
After doing school work experience at a Warrnambool bridal shop she was offered a job at the Fletcher Jones factory.
"I worked at Fletcher Jones for about six years before I left and had children and then they started to shut the whole factory down so I never got to go back," Ms Duffy said.
She started at the factory by sewing men's trouser pockets before she moved to the fast-track line where she learned to make trousers.
"It was a seven-day fast-tracked line," she said.
"It meant from the day you ordered your trousers to the day you receive them, it was seven days.
"It was a good experience. Pity it's no longer going."
Ms Duffy still sews some children's clothes which she will sell in her new Liebig Street store and will also stock and sell haberdashery items such as elastic and zips.
Mr Tillotson said he liked to build and create things, and for the new store he will be making personalised cake toppers for birthdays, weddings and events with his laser and plasma cutters.
"If anyone comes in and requests something, we can probably draw it up for them and be able to do it," Ms Duffy said.
Some of Mr Tillotson's laser cut designs are also stocked in the store. "A lot of people stop in and look at those, and then look at the rest of the shop," Ms Duffy said.
She said they would soon be getting an embroidery machine so they could also put names and logos on clothing.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
