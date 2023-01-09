The Standard

Mortlake export Georgia Wareham selected in Australia's 2023 World Cup squad

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated January 10 2023 - 11:45am, first published 9:30am
Georgia Wareham has been named in Australia's Twenty20 World Cup squad. Picture by Morgan Hancock

Mortlake export Georgia Wareham has earned selection in Australia's Twenty20 World Cup squad, less than a week after making her Victorian return from a long-term knee injury.

