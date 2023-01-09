Mortlake export Georgia Wareham has earned selection in Australia's Twenty20 World Cup squad, less than a week after making her Victorian return from a long-term knee injury.
The leg-spinner was one of 15 players named to defend Australia's title in South Africa in February. The squad will also play a three-game Twenty20 international series against Pakistan beginning on January 24.
The 23-year-old featured twice for Victoria in the domestic one-day competition during the week - her first games of competitive cricket since she ruptured her ACL playing for the Melbourne Renegades in October 2021.
She finished with 0-39 in a win against NSW on January 5 and claimed 2-53 two days later when the Vics defeated the Breakers again.
Wareham has played one Test, 23 one-day internationals and 35 Twenty20 internationals for Australia and is contracted to Victoria in the Women's National Cricket League and the Renegades in the WBBL.
National selector Shawn Flegler had full faith the squad selected could contend for a World Cup three-peat and commended Wareham for her resilience during her layoff.
"It's always tough to narrow a squad down to just 15 players, but we're confident we've picked a well-balanced side that's well placed for the series against Pakistan and ready to challenge for a third consecutive T20 title," he said.
"(Meg and Georgia) bring a wealth of experience to the group, which is always crucial during major tournaments ... Georgia in particular, has had a tough run of injuries, but she's shown a great deal of resilience and her return is a real boost for the side."
Australia's T20 World Cup squad: Meg Lanning (c), Alyssa Healy (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham
MORE SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.