BREAKING two records at a country championships meet has given a Warrnambool teenager confidence as he prepares for his national titles debut.
Eamonn McCarthy recorded personal bests in the 16-year-old 50-metre backstroke and 50m butterfly at the South Australian country championships in Mount Gambier at the weekend, setting records in the process.
The Brauer College student finished the backstroke in 29.17 seconds and the butterfly in 27.54 seconds and put his success down to his coaches - Jayson Lamb, Josh Sobey, Paul Aberline and Peter Finnigan - praising them for their encouragement at training.
"It just felt good to perform in front of the coaches and teammates," McCarthy said.
"It feels good when they're cheering your name. It was a good environment."
McCarthy said his result in the butterfly came as a surprise.
"My backstroke is my main stroke; the fly was a bit unexpected," he said.
"It is quiet fulfilling because it means all your training is not going to waste, so showing results is always good."
McCarthy, 16, said the feats gave him confidence as he prepared for the Swimming Australia national championships on the Gold Coast in April.
The teenager, who trains up to seven times a week, has already qualified for the 50m and 100m backstroke and is excited to make his nationals debut.
"I am just going to rock up and see how I perform," he said.
Before then McCarthy, who also plays basketball, will contest the Victorian country championships in Wangaratta later this month.
He will contest the 100m backstroke, 100m freestyle, 200 individual medley and potentially the 50m backstroke.
"I will just try and make my teammates and coaches proud and hopefully try and medal," McCarthy said.
McCarthy won five medals at the South Australian country championships.
Other Warrnambool Swimming Club medallists were Shelby Gristede, Jade King, Mikayla Bond, Jake Denaro, Jude De Silva-Smith and Zoe Davis.
MORE SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.