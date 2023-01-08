Warrnambool runner Naticia Varley has been a long-time participant of the iconic Surf 'T' Surf event in town for near-on a decade.
The 22-year-old remembers her groundings in the fun run and loves each year fronting up and giving her all.
But after two years of the event postponed, the impressive athlete became the first female across the finish line in the 6km run with a blistering time of 24.54.
She said she was proud of her win and but admitted it was challenging.
"Yeah it feels really good, we haven't had it in a few years so it's great to be back," she said.
"I got out of work this morning to do it which was awesome, so thanks to the boss for that.
"I haven't raced that distance in a while, probably since the last Surf 'T' Surf I think but it felt really good, and the conditions were great.
"It was the last two kilometres that was a bit of a battle, I probably went too hard at the start and struggled to get back.
"I was looking for Alicia (Boyd), we train together and I knew she wouldn't be too far back."
She added the Surf 'T' Surf had long been a yearly event for her.
"I started doing the walk when I was young, maybe 11 or 12 and gone from there - Dad just signs me up every year," she said.
Allansford teenager Lewis Duerden was the first male across the finish line, scoring the 6km win with a time of 21.55 ahead of William Gleisner.
The 15-year-old Warrnambool College student said it was a really pleasing result.
"I'm absolutely stuffed to be honest but I'm happy (to win). It was a really hard run," he said.
"I just wanted to get ahead, run my own race and go from there which I did."
He said it was a unique challenge to what he was used to around the streets near his home, admitting it really tested him.
"All the hills were a serious challenge, I'm not used to that at all so that was really hard," he said.
The youngster's passion for running comes from mum, who inspired him to get on his shoes and run around the block.
He now runs five kilometres around his block three times a week and enjoys the challenge.
"Mum used to run a lot when I was kid and when I was about 10 I used to start running around the block," he said.
"I guess I've just kept running since then and enjoy doing it," he said.
Lewis will take the opportunity to rest up, enjoy the rest of his summer school holidays before getting right back into running at the end of the month.
"I'll have a break over summer now and get back up and running again when school comes back," he said.
Sports reporter with The Standard
