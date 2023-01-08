Port Fairy's opening batters stood up in difficult conditions on Sunday night to seal a famous Warrnambool Twenty20 Cup final win over Nestles
The Pirates, following a superb fielding performance, stormed to victory inside 15 overs, surpassing Nestles' score of 96 without losing a wicket.
Skipper Aaron Williams (51 not out) and wicket-keeper Max Green (40 not out) played classical cricket shots to all parts of the ground, much to the frustration of the Factory bowlers.
A delighted Williams, who was deservedly named player of the final, said the win was a fitting reward for a whole-team effort across the competition.
"It's just great to get a win," he said.
"We're really happy with the way we went and (I'm) pretty proud of the group."
There was an even spread of contributions among the Pirates bowlers, with Jason Perera (2-14), Sam Allen (2-19) and Murray Staude (2-4) all bagging multiple wickets.
The bowlers were backed up by a strong fielding performance, that included the pivotal run outs of Nestles batters Lachlan O'Neill (19 runs) and Will Hinkley (4).
Williams hailed his sides bowling and fielding, saying they were aspects the side prided itself on.
After Nestles weren't able to get going with the bat, the Pirates leader said he and Green had a clear approach to the run-chase
"We just try and be busy," he said.
"We try and put the pressure on the field early.
"We know the run rate required, we don't try and look too far ahead. We just get what we need and just concentrate on that."
"It was keeping low a bit so we just thought we'd get on the front peg and play through the line."
Williams described his opening partner's performance as brilliant and also praised him for his work behind the stumps.
Geoff Williams (26) was Nestles' top-scorer with bat in hand while teammate Matt Noonan (0-9 off two overs) toiled hard with the ball and was his side's most economical bowler.
