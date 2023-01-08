Heytesbury Rebels coach Simon Harkness lauded his side's bowling performance in its comprehensive win over Cobden on Saturday.
The undefeated Rebels were too good for the third-placed Knights, triumphing by nine wickets as the South West cricket competition resumed from the holiday break.
Batting first, the Knights were dismissed for just 99 with the Rebels reaching their target inside 32 overs.
Harkness, who admitted both sides weren't at full strength, was pleased with the win off the back of some tight bowling.
"We bowled well again and restricted them, so it was good to get off to a good start after Christmas," he said.
"We're pretty disciplined, no one lets the pressure off and it's been that way nearly every game we've played. (I'm) pretty pleased with our bowling group."
It was a family affair for brothers Chris and Paul Vogels who both shone with the ball. Chris claimed 4-5 while Paul took 2-13.
Tom Hunt was also damaging snaring 3-25.
"They (Chris and Paul) are fantastic cricketers both of them," Harkness said.
"Chris and Paul have been doing what they're doing for a fairly long time.
"Now they've just got that bit of maturity and know-how that they just rock up and do it."
Hunt finished unbeaten on 43 not out, as opening partner Harkness fell for a classy 44 with just 10-runs needed for victory.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.