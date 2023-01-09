The Standard

Junior tennis stars Hudson Greene and Adele McNamara shine for South West at Inter-Regional Country Championships

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated January 9 2023 - 5:38pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Near-perfect performances by a pair of Warrnambool youngsters headlined a fantastic showing from the South West at the Inter-Regional Country Championships in Yarrawonga.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.