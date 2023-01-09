Near-perfect performances by a pair of Warrnambool youngsters headlined a fantastic showing from the South West at the Inter-Regional Country Championships in Yarrawonga.
Rising talents Hudson Greene and Adele McNamara clinched the singles and doubles titles at the weekend in the under 12 boy's and girl's age groups while the duo combined to claim the under 12 mixed doubles crown.
Success for South West in the under 14 boys', men's and 50-plus women's sections helped the region to an impressive finish of fourth out of eight, ahead of areas like the Central Highlands and Mornington Peninsula.
Greene, who was competing at his first inter-regionals, said the tournament was a good experience and "great fun". He was thrilled with his results but didn't anticipate taking home so much silverware.
" (I was) definitely not (expecting to win) all three," he said. "I was always hoping for it but I wasn't expecting it."
The talented athlete, who also plays football and basketball, has been playing tennis for seven years now, becoming "serious" two years ago.
He relishes training at Beachside Tennis Academy two-to- three-times a week, where McNamara also hones her craft.
