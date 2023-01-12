A long-time showjumper is celebrating the "most prestigious" win of her career.
Mortlake's Katie Hope was part of a four-person team which won the Magic Millions' showjumping event on the Gold Coast.
The mother-of-one rode her horse Oaks Gunn - a warm-blood thoroughbred cross she's had for 11 years - at the invitation-only competition.
"They had a million-dollar showjumping (event) - I think it was the richest in Australia - for teams," Hope said.
"You had to apply and then you were invited. Over 90 people applied and then they invited 48 people to compete.
"It's probably the biggest thing in my career - I don't ride professionally, it's a hobby - so it's the biggest teams event I have ever competed in and probably the biggest win I've had, the most prestigious win."
Hope, 38, said it was humbling to compete alongside Sale's Ally Lamb, Melbourne's Rob Palm and Sydney's Isabella Du Plessis.
"I was part of a team of four - it wasn't just me - and the other three were the real heroes," she said.
The winning slot-holder and the four riders shared in $245,000.
"I rode for Equine International Airfreight and they bought a slot to be involved in it and with that they get allotted four riders," she said.
Hope, who works at Aberlea aged care, competes in equestrian across Australia.
It has been a significant part of her life. Her parents Morris and Judy Clarke and brother Tim Clarke all ride.
"It is just a passion. I just love the friends you make, competing and the achievements you can get yourself jumping big tracks," she said.
"At least two thirds of the year we're away competing at shows. I am very lucky my boss is very accommodating and allows me to have the time off I need."
Husband Michael and daughter Harriet, who turned two on Thursday, are her support base.
"My husband doesn't ride, has no interest in riding, but is incredibly supportive of what I do," Hope said.
