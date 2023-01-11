Warrnambool duo Ben Wallis and Harriet Aggett clinched wins in the second run of the Flaggy 5 series on Wednesday night.
Wallis, 46, a renowned long-distance runner who finished runner-up in Sunday morning's 10km Surf 'T' Surf run, also won the opening race last week, crossing the finish line at Flagstaff Hill as the first male once again.
Wallis said he was hoping someone would go with him but it wasn't to be.
"I went pretty hard last week being the first one but probably cruised this week, I was hoping someone would go with me. "he said.
"I did Surf T Surf on Sunday and a few workouts so it's been a pretty big week."
He said it was an enjoyable event to be part of and loved supporting the community events.
He added events like the Flaggy 5 were important in bringing more kids into athletics.
"I'm part of the athletics club so I'm always happy to support the events," he said.
"It's just good fun to be honest. I love the community here. Everyone is so supportive which is awesome.
"We just want to get the young kids into it a bit more."
Fellow local Harriett Aggett was the first female across the finish line in a powerful run.
Aggett, who moved to Warrnambool just under two years ago said it was such a wonderful community and loved running and meeting new people within the sport.
"it's great to have met everyone at the aths club, from Benny to all the girls, it's a great gang," she said.
"It's a great community to be part of. I love running a lot.
"Everyone is so happy it's just a great environment."
Money raised will be contributed to the Clinton Hall Foundation which supports the late Warrnambool runner's children.
