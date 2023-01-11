The Standard

Ben Wallis, Harriet Aggett win second Flaggy 5 summer series run on Wednesday

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated January 11 2023 - 7:28pm, first published 7:00pm
Harriet Aggett and Ben Wallis took out the second run of the Flaggy 5 summer series on Wednesday night.

