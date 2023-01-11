BETTY Holscher - the only female winner of Warrnambool Golf Club's long-running Legacy Day competition - will be among Saturday's 200-plus player field.
Holscher won the stableford event, which started in the 1960s, in 2018 but is playing down her chances of etching her name on the Peter Thomson Cup - named after the five-time British Open champion - again on Saturday.
"I couldn't possibly back that up," she laughed.
"I'll just do my best and hope for the best.
"No expectations, I have less handicap now so less chance."
Holscher, 66, said her win five years ago was among her greatest achievement in golf since taking up the sport three decades ago.
"I had 42 points but from memory I think I may have gone out of bounds on the second in that but our tee box at that stage was back further than it is now," she said.
"It was a good score."
The 2023 Legacy Day field will consist roughly up to 30 women and more than 200 men.
Holscher grew up between Woolsthorpe and Caramut on a soldiers' settlement block and started playing golf at Hawkesdale before it closed then had a stint at East Framlingham.
She joined Warrnambool roughly 10 years ago and plays two competitions a week - Wednesdays and Saturdays.
"My mother (Ellen Warburton) was a golfer and she got me playing when I finished work, I had some lessons and came out and played," Holscher said.
"She played for 40-something years until she was 85.
"She used to play at Hawkesdale and that's where I started on sandscrapes."
The mother-of-two said Warrnambool was a lovely course while the putter was her favoured club.
As for a favourite hole?
"It's the fourth at the moment - I have been playing it well," Holscher said.
"Now I've said that it'll put the mozz on it."
The former nurse-turned-businesswoman, who would love to improve her chipping, said golf ran in the family.
Peter, an avid Koroit football supporter, plays twice a week - Tuesdays and Thursdays - while son David likes to hit the greens too.
"My son has has young children so he hasn't been able to play for a while but he'll get back into it," she said.
"He was down to about a four or five handicap."
Warrnambool Legacy Golf Day was instigated by Kevin Horne and Tom Lucas.
Lucas is said to have encouraged his good friend Thomson to buy two trophies for the day.
Folklore says when the Australian great saw the trophies he was heard saying he'd never won anything as grand.
