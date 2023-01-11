The Standard

Betty Holscher - only female winner of Warrnambool Legacy Golf Day - to play in 2023 edition

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated January 11 2023 - 3:20pm, first published 3:00pm
Long-time competitor Betty Holscher with Warrnambool Golf Club's Peter Thomson Cup. It's a perpetual trophy honouring its Legacy Day winners. Picture by Anthony Brady

BETTY Holscher - the only female winner of Warrnambool Golf Club's long-running Legacy Day competition - will be among Saturday's 200-plus player field.

