A group of inspired youngsters from the Warrnambool Little Athletics Club were put through their paces by two of the most promising athletes in Victoria and a marathon distance legend on Monday night.
Talented Warrnambool-based athletes Grace Kelly and Layla Watson ran the session at Brauer College, providing insight and guidance to the next generation of talent coming through the region.
Kelly, 16, is making waves as one of the most promising sprinters in the country and says it is "special" to be able to give back to a program which has given her so much.
The Emmanuel College student enjoyed a strong 2022 season which included a number of medals across state and national competitions.
"It's really exciting, running is a huge part of my life and it all started at Little Athletics," she said of being down at the training session on Monday night.
"Coming here and seeing all these kids running is great, it means a lot to me to give back.
"It's really awesome to see them all with smiles on their faces and enjoying taking part in the sport."
She said the south-west region had a lot of talent and the enthusiasm was plain to see.
"I think it's definitely growing - Layla and I have come through athletics and it's really exciting," she said.
"It's such a wonderful sport and it deserves all the attention it gets. Seeing these kids down here is great, there's so much talent in Warrnambool."
Kelly said she had some races coming up and was ramping up preparation after taking a short break.
"I've got a few more races to come, high velocity and some AV meets but I'll gear up with my training again soon for states and then nationals again," she said.
"Over Christmas it was good to get in a little bit of a break, but this time of the year it does really ramp up a bit.
"There's a few more races and then as it gets closer to states it becomes hectic with the amount of races and training."
Watson, who recently went back-to-back in the Warrnambool Gift, said the opportunity to oversee the session was something she enjoyed.
The 17-year-old was the talk of the town back in December, 2022 when she took out the gift with a time of 13.84 seconds.
"I remember when I was in little athletics, there was a fair few kids but it wasn't as popular or as well run as it now," she said.
"There wasn't as many opportunities for these kids as there are now which is exciting for the future of the sport.
"There probably wasn't as much interest as there is now."
After her recent success, Watson said she too was looking forward to what was coming up in her racing schedule.
"There's a few little races coming up, some race meets over the next few weeks," she said. "I'll then start training for the states which is really exciting."
Ballarat export and marathon running legend Steve Moneghetti made an appearance on the night, signing autographs for the excited youngsters.
The 60-year-old competed in the iconic Warrnambool Surf 'T' Surf on Sunday after a two-year hiatus, finishing in fourth position in the 10km run with an impressive time of 33.47. He is famous for his 1994 Victorian Commonwealth Games gold medal marathon win.
Warrnambool Little Athletics coach Mark Jansz said there was plenty to look forward to for the youngsters in coming months.
"We've got nine teams qualifying for the state relay championships at the start of February and then the rest of the kids are currently training for the regional athletics carnival in Ballarat in the middle of February with some of those kids hoping to progress onto state championships in March," he said.
"That's really the intent of the training sessions over the next few weeks and it was great to have Grace and Layla down to provide some expertise and have Steve down to speak to the kids. It was a really good night."
