Warrnambool basketballers bound for 2023 Australian Country Junior Basketball Cup in Albury

Updated January 10 2023 - 3:09pm, first published 3:00pm
Warrnambool's Ollie Harris and Wil Rantall, pictured at the breakwater, will play at the Australian Country Junior Basketball Cup. Picture by Anthony Brady

TEAMMATES will become short-term rivals when Warrnambool's Ollie Harris and Wil Rantall go head-to-head at the Australian Country Junior Basketball Cup in Albury.

