Camperdown export Grace Brown lived up to expectations as one of the best time trial riders in the world to take out the AusCycling Road National Championships elite women's time trial.
She won gold in the event for the third time and second year in a row at Mt Helen on Tuesday.
Brown carried the pressure of favouritism and being the reigning world championship silver medallist, but always looked under control over the 28.6km.
Georgie Howe was 37.89 seconds back in second place, with time trial rookie Brodie Chapman more than one minute away third - performances that impressed Brown.
Brown said having the record she had always meant there was going to be a target on back, but it had no impact on her performance
"It's an individual event and all you can do is ride your best race."
She said she was pleased to see the depth of time trial ranks in Australia improving.
"That's what we need if we are to be better."
Gold in the time trial for Brown followed her silver in the road race on Sunday.
Chapman's bronze complemented her win in the road race.
Isabelle Carnes underlined her status as one of the rising stars of Australian time trialing by winning the under-23 women's gold medal.
Last year's national under-19 time trial champion, she was seventh overall, 2:48.82 behind Brown.
Carnes had a top 10 finish in the world championships in New South Wales last year - only six seconds away from a medal.
