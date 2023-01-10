The Standard

Former North Warrnambool cricketer Tommy Jackson is looking to head interstate after departing Geelong

By Matt Hughes
Updated January 10 2023 - 5:39pm, first published 5:30pm
North Warrnambool export Tommy Jackson, pictured here in 2020, has departed Geelong.

Warrnambool cricketing export Tommy Jackson is looking for a fresh start interstate after his time with Geelong came to an abrupt end.

