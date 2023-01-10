Warrnambool cricketing export Tommy Jackson is looking for a fresh start interstate after his time with Geelong came to an abrupt end.
The former Victorian-listed batter had parted ways with the Victorian Premier Cricket club after almost six seasons.
Jackson's manager Zach Whelan confirmed the 22-year-old was in talks to join South Australian premier clubs this season.
He said the pair had initially discussed Jackson moving interstate at the end of the 2022-23 season, after his time playing in Darwin during the winter.
"When Tom lost his (state) contract, I guess like any young 20 year old that has reached a part of their dream in getting a contract, to have that taken away so quickly is difficult to deal with," he said.
"Darwin was really good for him to realise the bigger, wide world. It made him mature a little bit more and see things."
The reasoning behind the proposed move was to give Jackson the best chance of playing professional cricket again.
"That's purely because it's tough for a young player to lose a contract and then go out and regain that contract in the same state," Whelan said.
"Tom had the full ambition to work his backside off and get back there. Whether it happened here in Victoria - that was this year's plan - if it didn't happen then we were always open to moving at the end of the year."
Jackson struggled with the bat this season for Geelong's first XI, scoring 104 runs at an average of just 14.
With low scores and pressure building he took some time away from the Cats in December before deciding to leave after multiple meetings with the club.
Whelan said Jackson was prepared to play seconds to regain his confidence.
"We've spoken to a couple of clubs in South Australia and he's going to play twos the first game he goes over there anyway," he said.
"He's not afraid of playing seconds cricket. He knows that's what he needs to do, to maybe find some form, maybe get some confidence back.
"It was all about the runs for Tom from a Geelong perspective, it was never about, 'is Tom in a good position to train hard, to get better, are we providing the right education for him moving forward, what are we doing to get him better?'.
"That was the disappointing area."
Whelan admitted his client never wanted to leave Geelong and did not want to play against it with another Victorian club.
"I do believe that if Tommy does get the fresh start that I feel that he needs and gets away from the baggage (he will do well)," he said.
"And that's not just Geelong or Victorian cricket. That's everything here in Victoria. If he can just go away and start fresh and have a common goal within himself, I believe that he's certainly got the work ethic that he can make waves in any state."
Geelong director of cricket Travis Agg said the club was disappointed with Jackson's decision.
"From a club perspective we're disappointed because of what we've invested and we are definitely always willing to have Tom come back through the doors but he knows that the club has a certain set of standards that we expect all players to meet," he said.
"And he knows that to be a Geelong cricketer you've got to meet those standards. If that time presents itself again then he's always welcome."
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
