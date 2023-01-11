Port Fairy's Max Green says "taking it back to basics" has helped him flourish at the top-of-the-order this season.
The simple approach was on full display in Sunday's Warrnambool and District cricket Twenty20 Cup final when the 19-year-old helped steer the Pirates to victory over Nestles.
The wicketkeeper-batter struck a composed 40 not out alongside skipper Aaron Williams (51 not out), as Port Fairy surpassed Nestles' total of 96 without losing a wicket.
Now in his fifth full season playing division one, Green is feeling more confident at the level and it's starting to show.
The teenager, who was promoted to opener at the beginning of the season, has scored an impressive 220 runs this campaign, at an average of 31.4. By comparison, last year in eight matches - batting lower in the order - he managed 167 runs at 23.9.
His high-score (63) came in a round nine division-one clash with North Warrnambool Eels but it was during the recent Twenty20s where he really found his feet, hitting 144 runs at 48.
Green also credited his teammates for his surge in batting form.
"I think Az (Williams) has been a great support up the top with me," he told The Standard.
"(It's been) giving me a lot of confidence, it's nice batting with someone so good and we've got Jase (Jason Perera) coming in next to take the pressure off you a lot.
"They score very quickly and if worse comes to worst you can just get off strike and watch them work from the other end."
Green's keeping has also been tidy this season, with 10 catches and two stumpings to his name.
He said he relished standing by the stumps because it was a good chance to be involved in the game.
Aside from the Twenty20s Port Fairy has struggled this season and remain winless after five one-day rounds.
Green said the Pirates targeted the shorter format as a time to "regroup" and were hopeful they could stretch their winning form into the one-day competition.
"We've got the bowlers and now we've shown we've got the batsmen as well to back it up and I don't think many teams want to face us coming off the T20 finals win," he said.
Outside of cricket, the former Hamilton and Alexandra College student is looking to study veterinary science at an Adelaide university this year after taking a travelling gap-year around Europe in 2022.
He described the period as eye-opening and said he couldn't wait to do it again.
The Pirates host third-placed Mortlake on Saturday, as the WDCA one-day competition resumes from the holiday break.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
