Warrnambool Gold capped off a memorable Portland Under 13 Country Week carnival with a clinical title-winning performance on Wednesday afternoon.
The team, mentored by Jeremy Burgess, defeated Mount Gambier and District to clinch the junior crown after a successful week.
The final, played at the turf ground at Henty Park, saw the Gold side produce a performance to remember, with the talented youngsters coming together as a team to dominate the clash.
Gold advanced through to the final after defeating Horsham earlier in the day in a thrilling contest.
Bowling first, Warrnambool Gold restricted the opposition to 9-73 from its 25 overs before racing down the runs with ease.
Man-of-the-match Hugh Hunter impressed with the ball to take 2-3, while Lachlan Primmer (17 not out) and Hunter (15 not out) got the runs flowing opening the batting.
Burgess told The Standard he was immensely thrilled for his cricketers.
"I'm so proud, we've had a great bunch of kids represent Warrnambool," he said. "The 13 kids I selected at the start of the country week and brought away with us have all done a tremendous job.
"I just couldn't be prouder with how they've gelled as a team and they got the rewards in the final which is amazing."
He said watching the boys play as a team and not as individuals was the most pleasing part of the week, lauding them for their selflessness.
"They're just so happy to play with each other," he said.
"They've come from all different clubs and getting along like good mates.
"At the end of the day you have to leave a few of them out each game but they all understand the process and know they're part of the team.
"They can still field, still take a catch, and be part of something special.
"They've got their rewards.
"The way they have worked together as a team has been outstanding to watch."
Warrnambool and District Cricket Association export Brody Couch played a commanding role in Geelong's thrilling Premier cricket win against St Kilda on Saturday.
The Melbourne Stars and Victorian-listed quick from Nirranda may be more recognised as one of the most talented bowlers in the state but took a star turn with bat in hand.
The 23-year-old came in at 7-181 and belted a whirlwind 40 off 32 balls to lift the Cats to 8-251.
Couch took two wickets in the tense run chase with the Saints falling short by four runs after a middle-order collapse.
Other south-west exports in Dunkeld's Lachie Field enjoyed a strong performance in the Cats' seconds, scoring 46.
Nestles product Annabelle Glossop top-scored with 22 in the women's section against Plenty Valley while Casterton's Alyssa Humphries slapped 74 not out for Essendon Maribyrnong Park.
Strong and thriving cricket clubs need dedicated people like Brierly-Christ Church's Matt MacLeod.
The much-loved clubman, who came through the junior ranks, captained senior cricket and has been a reliable and smiling figure to all, will bring up his 100th senior game this weekend against West Warrnambool in the division one clash at Davidson Oval.
Good mate and playing-coach Lachi Rooke said the club was delighted to have him around the place.
"He's a pleasure to coach, he's a really good mate of mine and it's been good to see him come through the grades," he said.
"He made his division one debut maybe five or six years ago now and he's done a lot of work to get himself up to division one.
"He's helped captain our twos as well. He's been a really good clubman.
"It's awesome to see him get to 100 senior games, it's really well-deserved."
South West Gold's Josh Reynolds had an outing to remember on Tuesday against Hamilton Green in the Portland Under 13 Country Week.
The all-rounder from Pomborneit claimed a hat-trick to help dismiss Hamilton for just 96 in the round four clash.
He finished with the impressive figures of 3-9 off three overs before opening the batting and retiring on 21.
South West chased the total comfortably, reaching 4-151 from its 25 overs.
Reynolds produced a strong tournament with both bat and ball.
He struck 56 runs at an average of 28 and snaring four wickets.
Jacob Fishwick (Noorat) 131; David Murphy (Pomborneit) 93; Tom Place (Pomborneit) 52; Tyson Hay (Terang) 66; Mitch McLaughlin (Camperdown) 65no; Simon Harkness (Heytesbury Rebels) 44; Thomas Hunt (Heytesbury Rebels) 43no and 3-25; Tharindu Rukshan (Camperdown) 43 and 4-42; Charlie Scanlon (Terang) 4-32; Grant Cameron (Woorndoo) 3-8; Chris Vogels (Heytesbury Rebels) 4-5.
