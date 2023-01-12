The Standard
BMX bandits steal bike while injured owner waits for ambulance

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated January 12 2023 - 4:56pm, first published 1:20pm
A distinctive purple mountain bike was stolen while its owner waited for an ambulance with a broken arm.

A teenager who broke his arm at Warrnambool's BMX track on Monday was further traumatised when thieves stole his beloved bike as he waited for an ambulance.

