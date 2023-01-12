BMX bandits steal bike while injured owner waits for ambulance

A teenager who broke his arm at Warrnambool's BMX track on Monday was further traumatised when thieves stole his beloved bike as he waited for an ambulance.
Lincoln Smith, 14, arrived in the city for a week-long camping holiday with his Ballarat-district family on Sunday.
The next day he and his brother Eric, 10, took Lincoln's two beloved bikes to the city's BMX track.
Their mother Leonie Smith said Lincoln had saved his pocket money to purchase both the bikes second-hand and had worked hard to repair them.
"(Eric) was filming (Lincoln) doing a jump when he came off his bike and was obviously hurt," Mrs Smith said.
She said Eric rang triple-0, while a nearby adult rang her and her husband, who ran to the BMX site.
In the 15 minutes it took the ambulance to arrive, Lincoln's bike, which his little brother was riding, was stolen.
"When my husband and I ran over there we realised it was gone. We never saw it again," Mrs Smith said.
She said her son was "mad keen" on mountain bikes.
"I was absolutely devastated for him," Mrs Smith said.
"Lincoln only got it last year. He saved up his own money and was forever buying things to upgrade it. He had not long replaced the handlebars."
Mrs Smith said her son was traumatised and her family had made the decision to cut their holiday short and return home.
The Smiths have camped in Warrnambool during the summer for the past five to six years.
Despite the callous act, Mrs Smith said her family were "very grateful" for the wonderful care received by staff at South West Healthcare's Warrnambool Base Hospital, as well as the paramedics.
She said the purple bike was worth about $600 and easily recognisable.
"We really hope someone has seen it and he gets it back," Mrs Smith said.
Anyone with information should contact Warrnambool police on 5560 1333.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.