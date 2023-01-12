The Standard

Road deaths caused by impaired driving spikes in 'heart-breaking' year in south-west

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated January 12 2023 - 5:14pm, first published 4:15pm
Sergeant Danny Brown. This is a file photo.

Drink-drivers were responsible for more than half of the region's fatal crashes in what was a heart-breaking 2022 for the south-west, a police sergeant says.

