Banned driver found drunk and asleep behind steering wheel after burnouts jailed

UPDATE, Monday, 3.45pm:
A 25-year-old disqualified driver found drunk and asleep behind a car steering wheel after blowing a tyre doing multiple burnouts in Heywood, has been jailed.
Jackson Kelly, 25, pleaded guilty in the Warrnambool Magistrate Court to five serious driving offences, including refusing a breath test.
He was jailed for one month, with one day counted as served.
On his release Kelly will have to complete a 15 month community corrections order, which will be therapeutic, involving treatment programs and a road safety awareness course.
He was also banned from driving for four years.
Magistrate Franz Holzer said Kelly needed to be able to ask himself in future: "Do I or don't I have one more drink?"
He asked Kelly what he wanted to do about his alcohol issues and said a month in prison would at least help him dry out.
Kelly accepted he had a problem, which he said had caused him a lot of trouble in the past.
"I binge drink, which gets me into a lot of trouble," he said.
The defendant said he and a work colleague had been drinking at the Heywood hotel, but his "brain was a bit fuzzy" about details later in the night.
He admitted he drove, doing burnouts that led to the right rear tyre on the black Ford Falcon bursting.
"I've done that myself," he said. "I'm not myself under the influence of alcohol."
Mr Holzer said Kelly had a prior court appearance for not stopping when directed to do so by police.
He said the defendant needed to learn from his experiences.
Lawyer Lucy Tribe said Kelly did not appreciate the seriousness of his offending and had spent 36 hours in custody before being sentenced.
She said the case was a wake up call and her client had expressed great remorse.
The lawyer said Kelly had a limited prior criminal history, he had good prospects of rehabilitation, the situation was "quite a shock" and a CCO was appropriate.
Police officer Senior Constable Bec Clark said the fact that Kelly continued to drive, despite being disqualified and specifically banned through his bail conditions from doing so, was a huge concern for the prosecution.
Monday, 12.55pm:
A 25-year-old disqualified driver found drunk and asleep behind a car steering wheel after blowing a tyre doing multiple burnouts in Heywood, has pleaded guilty to charges.
Jackson Kelly, 25, pleaded guilty in the Warrnambool Magistrate Court to five serious driving offences, including refusing a breath test.
He was bailed from the Sunshine Magistrates Court late last month with the condition he not drive and his licence was disqualified on May 24.
The court heard Portland police were called at 2am on Sunday to Heywood after reports of a driver driving erratically and doing burnouts.
Officers found a stationary black Ford Falcon on Barclay Street, the driver's side rear tyre was blown out and Kelly was slumped in the driver's seat asleep.
Checks revealed Kelly's licence had been disqualified and he had been bailed from the Sunshine court with a condition not to drive.
Kelly was arrested for breaching his bail, transported to the Portland police station to do an alcohol breath test, but at 3.30am he refused to undertake the test.
Lawyer Lucy Tribe said her client was skating on thin ice in an effort to avoid a jail term, but she asked for one last chance.
She said Kelly was subject to a zero blood alcohol licence condition when he was previously charged with drink driving and that reading was not over .05, which led to a good behaviour bond.
Ms Tribe said Kelly had a good job as a labourer on the railways, he was in a stable relationship, had good family support and had spent more than 24 hours in custody.
She said Kelly and a colleague had been at a Heywood hotel where they consumed a large amount of alcohol and her client did not remember getting in the car.
The lawyer requested a community corrections order be put in place to address Kelly's alcohol consumption and a road trauma awareness course to emphasis the seriousness of the offending.
Magistrate Franz Holzer told Kelly he had been given an opportunity by the Sunshine court and he couldn't just go around breaching bail while heavily intoxicated.
He said it was disrespectful beyond belief that Kelly was now back in court on new charges.
Kelly was ordered to be assessed for his suitability to do a community corrections order, which will happen on Monday afternoon.
On Monday, 8.15am:
A 25-year-old disqualified driver found drunk and unconscious behind a car steering wheel after blowing a tyre doing multiple burnouts in Heywood will appear in Warrnambool court on Monday.
Portland police were called to Heywood about 2am Sunday after reports the man drove erratically around the town, doing burnouts until a tyre popped.
The driver was found slumped unconscious behind the steering wheel of a black Ford Falcon, apparently passed out drunk.
It was found the man was disqualified from driving on May 24 and was on bail, to appear in the Sunshine Magistrates Court on October 11.
One of his bail conditions was that he was not to drive a car.
Portland police arrested the man, took him back to the Portland police station, where it is alleged he refused to undertake an alcohol breath test.
The man was charged with high-end driving offences and remanded in custody to appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday for a bail/remand hearing.
"It's not a good look," Portland police Acting Sergeant Cameron Laird said after officers found the driver passed out.
"At the end of the days its dangerous behaviour and he's lucky he didn't kill himself or anyone else."
Acting Sergeant Laird said the man had been in the south-west for work.
"He's gone drinking at the pub and had a few too many and gone a bit silly," he said.
The black Ford Falcon was also impounded, which will attract towing and storage fees of about $1300.
On Sunday: A driver who was allegedly doing burnouts through the streets of Heywood until the tyre popped was found passed out behind the wheel of his car on Sunday.
Police have slammed the dangerous behaviour saying it was lucky no one was killed.
Acting Sergeant Cameron Laird, of Portland police, said they were called in the early hours of Sunday to reports of a driver doing multiple burnouts in the street.
He said when officers arrived, they found a 25-year-old Melbourne man "passed out drunk in the driver's seat".
"It's not a good look," Acting Sergeant Laird said.
"At the end of the days its dangerous behaviour and he's lucky he didn't kill himself or anyone else."
Acting Sergeant Laird said the man had been in the south-west for work.
"He's gone drinking at the pub and had a few too many and gone a bit silly," he said.
He said because of how he was found, he was brought back to the station but refused a breath test.
His car was impounded.
The man was remanded to appear in Warrnambool Magistrate's Court on Monday to face charges which include driving while disqualified and refusing a breath test.
