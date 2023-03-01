A former Warrnambool man has been arrested by police special operations group officers for the third time - on this occasion after an alleged aggravated burglary at Woodford.
Detective Acting Sergeant Derek Verity, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said a 29-year-old man was arrested in Melbourne on Wednesday after an incident at Woodford on Thursday, February 16.
Police allege the man drove a vehicle he stole in Melbourne to Woodford, where he approached a property while armed with a sawn off shotgun.
He knew the man at the property, the male resident observed the visitor approaching the home, the visitor then forced entry to the property by smashing a window and the terrified resident fled in fear of his life.
The visitor was arrested on Wednesday, charged with aggravated burglary while armed with a firearm, firearm offences, theft and assault-related matters.
He appeared briefly in the Melbourne Magistrates Court on Thursday, did not apply for bail and was remanded in custody.
He will face Warrnambool Magistrates Court on June 16.
Police will claim the man, who has a very extensive criminal history, is subject to a firearms prohibition order.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.