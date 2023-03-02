The Standard

Old Collegians' Jacob Brooks excited by youth coming through ranks

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated March 2 2023 - 4:05pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Old Collegians midfielder Jacob Brooks on the training track on Wednesday. Picture by Anthony Brady

Old Collegians midfielder Jacob Brooks wants to see the Warriors' younger cohort play with confidence as the club aims to bridge the gap between the top Warrnambool and District league clubs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.