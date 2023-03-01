The Standard

Injured Warrnambool and District cricketer Jack Burnham on plans for the English summer

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
March 1 2023 - 11:00am
Northern Raiders import Jack Burnham is recovering from a broken leg. Picture by Sean McKenna

INJURED Northern Raiders batsman Jack Burnham will be on the sidelines as the team's biggest supporter as it strives to make the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association finals.

