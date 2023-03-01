INJURED Northern Raiders batsman Jack Burnham will be on the sidelines as the team's biggest supporter as it strives to make the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association finals.
The English import broke his leg on Friday, ruling him out of the club's must-win match against West Warrnambool on Saturday and, if its qualifies, any subsequent finals games.
"I'll be there - I'll be the biggest fan," he told The Standard.
"I think they'll be fine (without me). They had training last night and were in very good high spirits.
"I'll be there supporting them. It's not an ideal time for me to go down but I think our team is in a good position to get the win on Saturday."
The former England under 19 representative said runs on the board would be imperative to the Raiders' chances.
"The main thing for us boys is just getting good partnerships and working together as a unit," Burnham said.
"Hopefully the bowlers can back them up and bowl nice, tight areas for long periods of time."
Burnham said he had surgery on a broken fibula on Tuesday and would return to hospital in two weeks' time for a scan.
He expects to be placed in a moon boot then which he'll wear for four to six weeks.
"It's the first time I've broken a major bone. It's painful - I think I got two hours' sleep last night," he said.
The in-form batsman, who scored a century in his most recent appearance for the Raiders, hopes his recovery won't impact his English season which starts in mid-June.
"I am going to go back to the UK. I have a club team I have signed for but my plan was to trial around and try and get a county spot," he said.
"I am not sure if I am going to do that as of yet, I am just going to see how my leg holds up and how it feels going into the English summer."
Burnham, who has appreciated the warm welcome from the Raiders and wider WDCA community, is considering a return to Australia too.
"A hundred per cent (I could see myself coming back)," he said.
"Nothing is in place as of yet but the plan is to come back and hopefully win a title, win a flag as you (Australians) call it."
He said he'd embraced the opportunity to play overseas.
"I have enjoyed it a lot. I have met some really nice people along the way, the cricket's been good - a bit different to what I am used to - and I got a nice tan," Burnham said.
Burnham, who has whacked 712 runs across all formats, said two Northern Raiders players - the coach and a teenager - had impressed him in his WDCA debut season.
"Johno Benallack is playing quite well. He's coming in at situations in the game where we've needed someone to dig in and he's done that job for us," he said.
"Young Jack Lenehan is quite a bit of a talent I think and he'll be good in the future.
"He's got a few things he needs to work on but for a 14-year-old guy to be playing ones is pretty impressive.
"He's an all-rounder. He hasn't had much of a go but he's always turned up and put in 110 per cent effort in."
