TWO of the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association's best batsmen put on a show for opposing teams on Saturday.
Northern Raiders' Jack Burnham (112) produced his third century since arriving from England for the 2022-23 season while Brierly-Christ Church's Mark Murphy blasted 123 off 121 balls.
The Raiders held on for a two-run win which which keeps their top-six dreams alive.
Burnham - fresh off a Melbourne Country Week grand final triumph - has scored 712 runs across all formats since landing on Australian shores.
Raiders co-captain Joe McKinnon and Bulls coach Lachi Rooke said it was special to watch a game featuring two tons.
"It's the second time it's happened to us this year - this game and we had a twenty20 against Dennington where Jack and their Pom (Henry Walker) made tons," McKinnon said.
"You don't see it too often and we've managed to have it happen twice in a year so it's pretty good."
Rooke echoed his counterpart's sentiments.
"For a neutral supporter, it was a bloody good game," he said.
"It was unreal. The wicket was great, the outfield was quick and you get value for shots.
"They both had different styles of going about it."
McKinnon, describing it as a game "we couldn't afford to drop", said Burnham was a "standout".
"He's gone away and played cricket all week and to stick around and really give us a good total, it's pretty good," he said.
"One thing with Jack is I think he's used to playing a lot of cricket. To us it's a lot of cricket but to him that's his life.
"He just makes it look so easy."
Rooke said he was in awe of Burnham's ability at the crease.
"He was quality. We missed a couple of chances (to get him out) early and he probably didn't give us another chance after that," he said.
McKinnon said Murphy's innings was also special.
"When you have someone as a high-quality as that hitting the ball like that, it's very hard to captain a side because you put one (fielder) back and you start to get a bit reactive," he said.
"And wherever you put one back he seems to always find a gap and he hardly missed the middle.
"He hits the ball so well but the most impressive thing is he backs himself."
Rooke was rapt with Murphy's innings.
"Mark attacks from ball one and really batted well and took it to them early," he said.
"He really anchored the innings. It has changed with him coming in up the top of the order for most of this season.
"I think the Merrivale game was the first game he did it and it just enables him come in and start however he likes, he's not coming in with a situation (ahead of him), he's coming in with a fresh slate and I think that really works for him and the way he bats."
Other round highlights included Shashan Silva's 75 for Russells Creek in its 20-run win against Port Fairy.
Pirate Murray Staude did his best to cause an upset, making 66.
Simon Richardson's standout season for Allansford-Panmure continued with the recruit taking 5-18 in the Gators' win against Merrivale.
He now has 33 wickets across all formats this summer.
Teammate Kade Parker scored 89 opening the batting.
