Brierly's Mark Murphy, Northern Raiders' Jack Burnham score centuries in same WDCA cricket match

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated February 18 2023 - 7:56pm, first published 7:30pm
Northern Raiders' Jack Burnham and Brierly-Christ Church's Mark Murphy made tons in the same WDCA division one game on February 18. Picture by Anthony Brady; file picture

TWO of the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association's best batsmen put on a show for opposing teams on Saturday.

