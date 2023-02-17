Unified, unstoppable and ultimately undefeated, it's been a week to remember for Warrnambool cricket.
Cam Williams' group capped off the perfect week at the time-honoured Melbourne Country Week carnival, securing the division two shield after defeating Wangaratta by five wickets in the grand final at the Port Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday.
Proud and humbled to lead the group to glory, Williams was a man beaming with pride after the game.
"It means the world to me, it's another bucket-list item for me to achieve," he told The Standard.
"Warrnambool cricket has been a massive part of my life. It's made me the player I am and I felt like I owed it to them.
"It's why we play up here, it's why we picked the guys we did. They want what I want, to win and we did that.
"It's been a really tough few years over COVID not having country week so to get the group of players together and to produce day-in-day out, I'm so proud. We were like a well-oiled machine.
"It's more relief than anything, we were just dominant all week. The guys went in and got the job done. I'm bloody proud."
Warrnambool chased down 248 with ease, finding the runs with 8.4 overs and five wickets to spare.
Spinner Joe Kenna (three wickets), Geoff Williams (44) and Jack Burnham (43) were others to impress in the decider.
Kenna in particularly capped off an exceptional week with ball in hand by providing a decisive spell as Wangaratta got off to a rollicking start and looked destined for a total exceeding 300 on a flat pitch.
Allansford-Panmure champion and experienced country week campaigner Chris Bant was player of the match for his composed 62 in tough conditions, anchoring the chase with his experience and class.
"It's a really, really good feeling," Bant said.
"It's why we came down here, to get back into provincial and to do that is really satisfying.
"All throughout the week we all contributed and that's what it takes. When you come down here with the best cricketers in the association you don't need to tell them too much.
"We backed ourselves against blokes you never played against before, that's how you win."
Coach Jason Mungean described the title win as "emotional" and a great reward for a lot of people who've invested a lot of time in Warrnambool cricket.
"We had a goal at the start of the week, to get back into provincial," he said.
"It's the first country week since Ray Drew and Glenn Kelson passed away so it's pretty emotional for a lot of these guys to be honest.
"Everyone had their roles to do and they did it. We're absolutely ecstatic with the result."
The Warrnambool mentor said the squad just gelled at the right time.
"Having the festival of cricket prior and playing together gives you a really good lead-in to country week," he said.
"We've come away as 13 best mates and the balance of the squad, well we feel there was almost no one else we could have put in. Everyone did their role perfectly for the week.
"The old blokes led beautifully and the younger ones took away so much and followed.
"It leaves Warrnambool in such a good spot for next year. We'll all stand up there again I reckon."
Warrnambool will now return to the Melbourne Country Week provincial division next season after the division two title.
Warrnambool team:
Cameron Williams (captain), Geoff Williams, Matt Petherick, Chris Bant, Joe Kenna, Ben Threlfall, Zavier Mungean, Joe Nyikos, Bailey Jenkinson, Ethan Boyd, Jack Burnham, Craig Britten, Todd Lamont, Jason Mungean (coach), Glenn Mainsbridge (team manager)
